Longtime Fox Searchlight publicity executive Cassandra Butcher has been hired by BRON Studios to become its chief marketing officer. She now joins the producer-financier behind upcoming pics like The Front Runner and The Nightingale, and which has films like Jay Roach’s Roger Ailes movie, the Tom Hanks-starrer Greyhound, the Al Capone movie Fonzo and Bill Condon’s The Good Liar in the works.

In her new role Butcher will oversee all marketing campaigns and work with the company’s distribution and sales partners, and become a part of the development and production process for both film and TV projects. She’ll work with chief content officer Anjay Nagpal and chief strategy officer Ashley Levinson at Aaron L. Gilbert’s company.

“Aaron and I and the entire BRON team are thrilled to welcome Cassandra to the company,” said Brenda Gilbert in a press release. “She will further cement our position as a strong partner to filmmakers and with distributors. She brings so much experience and vision to BRON, as well as a work-ethic and passion that’s exceptional.”

Butcher had been VP National Publicity for more than 10 years at Searchlight, where she helped develop and implement campaigns for the likes of Best Picture Oscar winner 12 Years a Slave, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel movies, Super Troopers 2, Patti Cake$ and The Birth of a Nation, among others.

She also worked on the awards campaigns for reigning Oscar Best Picture winner The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside, Ebbing, Missouri, and managed the campaigns for Crazy Heart and Conviction.

Before Searchlight, Butcher worked as a unit publicist and publicity consultant for Fox, Lionsgate, Screen Gems, MTV Films and Paramount.