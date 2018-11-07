Alec Baldwin, Cecily Strong, Rachel Dratch and Susan Lucci are among the stars heading to Broadway for a four-night stand of Celebrity Autobiography, the comedy in which celebrities read the memoirs of other celebrities.

The show will run on four consecutive holiday-season Mondays at the Marquis Theatre beginning Nov. 26. Each performance will include a different line-up of the rotating cast members (see below for the complete roster).

In addition to Baldwin, Strong, Dratch and Lucci, the cast includes Lewis Black, Mario Cantone, Eugene Pack, Dayle Reyfel and Antoni Porowski.

The teaming of Baldwin, Strong and Dratch reunites the Saturday Night Live players. The Baldwin casting is his first announced gig since his arrest in New York last week for allegedly punching a man over a parking space dispute. Yesterday, ABC moved The Alec Baldwin Show from Sundays to Saturdays.

Created by writer-performer Pack and developed by Pack and Reyfel, Celebrity Autobiography features cast members performing from actual celebrity memoirs.

The show features “mashups” with the entire cast performing multiple memoirs covering themes such as fitness, music, food, sports, politics, celebrity poetry, and Hollywood love triangles. For example, the love story of Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds, Eddie Fisher, and Richard Burton is told from all sides.

Various productions of Celebrity Autobiography have played Off Broadway, London’s West End, Edinburgh, and Australia’s Sydney Opera House over the past 10 years. The show is produced on Broadway by MagicSpace Entertainment, Angelo Fraboni, Carl Pasbjerg, Dayle Reyfel and EP Productions. (On other nights during the holiday season, Broadway’s Marquis Theatre plays host to The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays.)

Though individual performance lineups are subject to change, the four Monday-night line-ups are:

November 26

Lewis Black

Mario Cantone

Rachel Dratch

Eugene Pack

Dayle Reyfel

Cecily Strong

December 3

Mario Cantone

Rachel Dratch

Susan Lucci

Eugene Pack

Dayle Reyfel

December 10

Alec Baldwin

Mario Cantone

Rachel Dratch

Eugene Pack

Dayle Reyfel

Cecily Strong

December 17

Mario Cantone

Rachel Dratch

Susan Lucci

Eugene Pack

Antoni Porowski

Dayle Reyfel