Broadway had its best Thanksgiving week in recorded history, grossing $43M as house records and other markers were smashed like so many sweet potatoes. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child even set a new high for weekly ticket sales (for a play) with a big $2.3M gross.

Productions breaking house records were Frozen, Mean Girls and Network. King Kong had its personal best. To Kill A Mockingbird not only sold out its seven preview performances, but scored more than $1 million in ticket sales in the 12 hours following a 60 Minutes behind-the-scenes segment on the play.

Box office for Week 26 of the Broadway season (ending Nov. 25) was up 18% over the previous week, despite one fewer production on the roster (and a big one at that: Springsteen On Broadway was on hiatus). Attendance for the 36 productions was 299,235, a comparatively slight 2% increase over the previous week – leaving increased ticket prices to do the heavy lifting. On average, paid admission for Week 26 was $144, compared to $125 the previous week.

By comparison, last year’s $39.08M Thanksgiving take – the holiday fell during Week 27 in 2017 – was 10% lower than this year’s whopping $43,043,266.

Bryan Cranston, “Network” Jan Versweyveld

Some notable showings:

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, at the Lyric Theatre, grossed $2,338,315, selling all 12,976 of its seats at an average $180 each. That beats its own previous top take of $2,277,446 from last June, meaning Potter has set a new Broadway record for weekly ticket sales for a play;

Network, the National Theatre production directed by Ivo van Hove and starring Bryan Cranston, Tony Goldwyn and Tatiana Maslany broke the Belasco Theatre’s box office record with a gross of $1,269,076, selling out and surpassing the previous $1.1M house record set by 2014’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch starring Neil Patrick Harris. Network opens Thursday, December 6;

To Kill a Mockingbird, Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of the Harper Lee classic directed by Bartlett Sher and starring Jeff Daniels, was SRO at the Shubert, grossing $1,260,036 for seven previous performances. Producers say they sold more than $1M in advance sales during the 12 hours following the Nov. 25 60 Minutes segment featuring interviews with Sorkin, Sher, Daniels and cast member LaTanya Richardson Jackson. To Kill A Mockingbird opens Dec. 13;

King Kong had its best week to date, grossing $1,203,259 at the Broadway Theatre. That’s about 74% of its potential, with attendance of 10,197 at 73% of capacity;

Frozen grossed $2,319,013, breaking its own house record at the St. James for the third time. The musical opened last spring;

Mean Girls set a new house record at the August Wilson Theatre, grossing $1,778,290 and breaking Jersey Boys’ 2017 nine-performance high of $1,778,189;

The Cher Show sang a tune of $1,044,193 for eight previews at the Neil Simon, with attendance of 8,238 at about 75% of capacity. Opens Dec. 3.

“The Prom” On Parade NBC/YouTube

Time will tell if The Prom benefits, dollar-wise, from the close-up it got during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Week 25 gross was $564,584, about half of potential. And while the figure shows a jump of about 40% over the previous week, that earlier week was largely comped with press and opening night freebies. Producers tell Deadline they’ve seen an increase in sales and web traffic since the parade, but expect the real impact could show itself in the longer-term.

In a special holiday-season engagement, The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays, took $942,563 for seven performances at the Marquis.

Head Over Heels took a small $208,221, just 23% of potential, with attendance of 3,552 at 46% of capacity, even with an affordable average ticket price of $59. The figures suggest producers made the right call today: The musical with Go-Go’s tunes but no Go-Go’s will play its final performance Sunday, Jan. 6.

Season to date, Broadway has grossed $915,197,283, up 17% year over year. Attendance of 7,137,333 was up 8%

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.