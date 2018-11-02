Broad City star and co-creator Ilana Glazer canceled a political event at a Brooklyn synagogue Thursday night after the building was vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti. “I had this nightmare image in my head,” Glazer says in an interview posted online today, explaining that she feared for the safety of the 200 people who had turned up for the event.

Glazer was scheduled to speak at the Union Temple Synagogue in Brooklyn’s Prospect Heights neighborhood, along with moderator Amy Goodman and New York state Senate candidates Andrew Gounardes and Jim Gaughran. Goodman, of the Democracy Now! website, posted an interview with Glazer today, along with footage of the actress breaking the news of the cancellation to attendees. “We don’t feel safe,” she told the crowd.

Goodman’s Democracy Now! report includes photos of the highly offensive graffiti, including a reference to Hitler and the Holocaust. The incident follows last Saturday’s murder of 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

New York police released a security photo of the suspect wanted for aggravated harassment:

There‘s no place for hate in NYC. WANTED FOR AGGRAVATED HARASSMENT: On 11/1 at 8:30 pm, the suspect entered 17 Eastern Parkway (Union Temple) in #Brooklyn and wrote anti-Semitic statements in black marker throughout the building. Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with any info. pic.twitter.com/8HHU0uupCP — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 2, 2018

“We had to take care of these people,” Glazer says in the Democracy Now! interview. “I had this nightmare image in my head, and we had to get them all out.”