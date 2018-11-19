The Brit List, the UK’s version of the Black List, received 134 script recommendations this year. The list of praiseworthy unproduced film scripts was led by supernatural thriller Benny In The Dark from screenwriter Phillip Morgan. Check out the full-list below.

The list, managed by UK producer Alexandra Arlango (The Duchess), is pulled together from recommendations by more than 90 UK film companies. To qualify, projects must receive a minimum of three recommendations.

The Brit List celebrates its tenth anniversary this year with a networking event in London on Monday 19 November. Since launch, 70 movies to appear on the list have gone into production, including pics such as The King’s Speech and Lion. This year also saw the launch of The Brit List TV as well as The Brit List website.

Arlango said, “The Brit List is not a competition, it’s a showcase. Our intention is twofold: to put the year’s best un-produced scripts before the industry, and to provide a spotlight for rising talent. A look at previous lists will show you how many scripts that make it onto The Brit List go on to be produced. This year, an unprecedented three writers on the list do not have representation, and two scripts are as yet unattached to production companies – so the networking event for the Brit List will be of special interest to all the agents and producers attending.”

NINE RECOMMENDATIONS

BENNY IN THE DARK by Phillip Morgan (Independent Talent Group)

Producers: House Productions

Genre: Supernatural Thriller

Summary: A character driven 1950s set allegory for the unspoken societal fears around male depression.

EIGHT RECOMMENDATIONS

SURGE by Rupert Jones (Casarotto) & Rita Kalnejais (42)

Producers: Rooks Nest/BBC Films/Creative England

Genre: Thriller/Drama

Summary: Set over 24 hours in London, SURGE is a stripped back thriller about a man who goes on a bold

and reckless journey of self-liberation in London.

SIX RECOMMENDATIONS

YESTERDAY TOMORROW TODAY by Lawrie Doran (unrepresented). Revisions by Polly

Vernon (42)

Producers: Met Film Production

Genre: Indie Rom Com

Summary: Feeling pressure to start a family she’s not sure she wants, a bored thirty something finds a

portal to the past where she embarks on an exciting affair with a younger man – her husband before they

met.

FIVE RECOMMENDATIONS

SHEPHERD by Chris Andrews (Independent Talent Group)

Producers: Stray Bear Productions

Genre: Revenge Thriller

Summary: Determined to avenge the killing of his flock, a Cumbrian shepherd is drawn into cycle of

violence that exposes secrets from his past.

THE BIKE THIEF by Matt Chambers (unrepresented)

Producers: Ugly Duckling Films/Ellipsis Pictures

Genre: Thriller

Summary: A Romanian delivery rider’s moped is the centre of his family’s new life in London. When it is

stolen, how far will he go to get it back?

ANNA’S STORY by Paul Herzberg (MBA Literary and Script Agents)

Producers: Ecosse Films

Genre: True Story

Summary: The extraordinary story of Anna Nathan who became pregnant during the holocaust and, facing

certain death if discovered, resolved to conceal her pregnancy inside the camps.

FOUR RECOMMENDATIONS

QUEEN’S GAMBIT by Henrietta & Jessica Ashworth (United Agents)

Producers: Magnolia Mae/Baby Cow

Genre: Period Drama

Summary: Adaptation of Elizabeth Fremantle’s novel about Katherine Parr, the one wife to survive Henry

VIII.

CAB RIDE HOME by Charlotte Colbert (unrepresented)

Producers: Popcorn Group

Genre: Drama

Summary: In the final fortnight of Marilyn Monroe’s life, when she cannot find her therapist, she instead

befriends her taxi driver.

A PAIL OF AIR by Alistair McDowall (Judy Daish Associates)

Producers: Pari Passu Films

Genre: Post Apocalyptic SciFi

Summary: A family survives a devastating ice age and find out they are not alone. Adapted from the short

story of the same name by Fritz Leiber.

GB by Philip Robinson (The Agency)

Producers: Available

Genre: Road Movie

Summary: A white van man and his best friend since childhood, who is also a trans woman, take a road trip

to make the money for her reassignment surgery – one last trip as mates before they’re man and wife …

ALL MY FRIENDS HATE ME by Tom Stourton & Tom Palmer (Independent Talent Group)

Producers: Available

Genre: Comedy Horror

Summary: Pete’s turning thirty and the old gang from uni are throwing a party. But his head begins to spin

as one by one his friends slowly turn against him. He can’t work out: did he do something wrong? Is he

paranoid? Or are his friends the sick ones?

THREE RECOMMENDATIONS

BLUE by Sam Baron (Curtis Brown) & James Appleby (unrepresented)

Producers: Blueprint/3Arts

Genre: Scifi drama

Summary: In near-future San Francisco, a successful therapist is struggling to raise her child after her

husband’s death. She is intrigued by an offer to treat the world’s first artificial consciousness, but is

surprised to discover that it wants to die.

BURMESE DAYS by Richard Cottan (Casarotto)

Producers: Magnolia Mae

Genre: Period Drama

Summary: Adaptation of George Orwell’s first novel based on his experiences as a policeman in Burma, it

presents a devastating picture of British colonial rule.

THE POWER by Corinna Faith (Casarotto)

Producers: Stigma Films/Air Street Films

Genre: Horror

Summary: 1973: a young nurse is forced to work the night shift in a crumbling hospital as striking miners

switch off the power across Britain. But inside the walls lurks a terrifying presence that threatens to

consume her and everyone around her.

THE HORNED MAN by Toby Finlay (Casarotto)

Producers: Nira Park/Jim Wilson/Rachael Prior

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Summary: Based on the novel by James Lasdun. A New York professor of gender studies becomes

increasingly unhinged when he suspects that his mysteriously AWOL predecessor – who epitomised the

toxic masculinity he rails against – is framing him for the brutal murders of women in the city.

THE HOUSEKEEPER by Patrick Gale (United Agents)

Producers: Headstrong Pictures

Genre: Psychological Drama

Summary: The Housekeeper is a beautiful and tragic love story between two women set in 1930’s England

and the fictional origins story of the Daphne du Maurier novel, Rebecca, and du Maurier’s creation of the

infamous character of Mrs Danvers.

FACE BLIND by Dominic Harari & Teresa de Pelegri (Curtis Brown)

Producers: Rooks Nest

Genre: Thriller

Summary: A female psychiatrist develops a condition that makes her unable to distinguish people’s faces,

including the face of her stalker.

SHE WILL by Kitty Percy (The Agency)

Producers: Popcorn Group

Genre: Supernatural Thriller

Summary: After a double mastectomy, fading star Veronica Ghent goes to a healing retreat in rural Scotland

with her young nurse, Desi. The two develop an unlikely bond after mysterious forces give Veronica the

power to enact revenges in her dreams.