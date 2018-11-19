The Brit List, the UK’s version of the Black List, received 134 script recommendations this year. The list of praiseworthy unproduced film scripts was led by supernatural thriller Benny In The Dark from screenwriter Phillip Morgan. Check out the full-list below.
The list, managed by UK producer Alexandra Arlango (The Duchess), is pulled together from recommendations by more than 90 UK film companies. To qualify, projects must receive a minimum of three recommendations.
The Brit List celebrates its tenth anniversary this year with a networking event in London on Monday 19 November. Since launch, 70 movies to appear on the list have gone into production, including pics such as The King’s Speech and Lion. This year also saw the launch of The Brit List TV as well as The Brit List website.
Arlango said, “The Brit List is not a competition, it’s a showcase. Our intention is twofold: to put the year’s best un-produced scripts before the industry, and to provide a spotlight for rising talent. A look at previous lists will show you how many scripts that make it onto The Brit List go on to be produced. This year, an unprecedented three writers on the list do not have representation, and two scripts are as yet unattached to production companies – so the networking event for the Brit List will be of special interest to all the agents and producers attending.”
NINE RECOMMENDATIONS
BENNY IN THE DARK by Phillip Morgan (Independent Talent Group)
Producers: House Productions
Genre: Supernatural Thriller
Summary: A character driven 1950s set allegory for the unspoken societal fears around male depression.
EIGHT RECOMMENDATIONS
SURGE by Rupert Jones (Casarotto) & Rita Kalnejais (42)
Producers: Rooks Nest/BBC Films/Creative England
Genre: Thriller/Drama
Summary: Set over 24 hours in London, SURGE is a stripped back thriller about a man who goes on a bold
and reckless journey of self-liberation in London.
SIX RECOMMENDATIONS
YESTERDAY TOMORROW TODAY by Lawrie Doran (unrepresented). Revisions by Polly
Vernon (42)
Producers: Met Film Production
Genre: Indie Rom Com
Summary: Feeling pressure to start a family she’s not sure she wants, a bored thirty something finds a
portal to the past where she embarks on an exciting affair with a younger man – her husband before they
met.
FIVE RECOMMENDATIONS
SHEPHERD by Chris Andrews (Independent Talent Group)
Producers: Stray Bear Productions
Genre: Revenge Thriller
Summary: Determined to avenge the killing of his flock, a Cumbrian shepherd is drawn into cycle of
violence that exposes secrets from his past.
THE BIKE THIEF by Matt Chambers (unrepresented)
Producers: Ugly Duckling Films/Ellipsis Pictures
Genre: Thriller
Summary: A Romanian delivery rider’s moped is the centre of his family’s new life in London. When it is
stolen, how far will he go to get it back?
ANNA’S STORY by Paul Herzberg (MBA Literary and Script Agents)
Producers: Ecosse Films
Genre: True Story
Summary: The extraordinary story of Anna Nathan who became pregnant during the holocaust and, facing
certain death if discovered, resolved to conceal her pregnancy inside the camps.
FOUR RECOMMENDATIONS
QUEEN’S GAMBIT by Henrietta & Jessica Ashworth (United Agents)
Producers: Magnolia Mae/Baby Cow
Genre: Period Drama
Summary: Adaptation of Elizabeth Fremantle’s novel about Katherine Parr, the one wife to survive Henry
VIII.
CAB RIDE HOME by Charlotte Colbert (unrepresented)
Producers: Popcorn Group
Genre: Drama
Summary: In the final fortnight of Marilyn Monroe’s life, when she cannot find her therapist, she instead
befriends her taxi driver.
A PAIL OF AIR by Alistair McDowall (Judy Daish Associates)
Producers: Pari Passu Films
Genre: Post Apocalyptic SciFi
Summary: A family survives a devastating ice age and find out they are not alone. Adapted from the short
story of the same name by Fritz Leiber.
GB by Philip Robinson (The Agency)
Producers: Available
Genre: Road Movie
Summary: A white van man and his best friend since childhood, who is also a trans woman, take a road trip
to make the money for her reassignment surgery – one last trip as mates before they’re man and wife …
ALL MY FRIENDS HATE ME by Tom Stourton & Tom Palmer (Independent Talent Group)
Producers: Available
Genre: Comedy Horror
Summary: Pete’s turning thirty and the old gang from uni are throwing a party. But his head begins to spin
as one by one his friends slowly turn against him. He can’t work out: did he do something wrong? Is he
paranoid? Or are his friends the sick ones?
THREE RECOMMENDATIONS
BLUE by Sam Baron (Curtis Brown) & James Appleby (unrepresented)
Producers: Blueprint/3Arts
Genre: Scifi drama
Summary: In near-future San Francisco, a successful therapist is struggling to raise her child after her
husband’s death. She is intrigued by an offer to treat the world’s first artificial consciousness, but is
surprised to discover that it wants to die.
BURMESE DAYS by Richard Cottan (Casarotto)
Producers: Magnolia Mae
Genre: Period Drama
Summary: Adaptation of George Orwell’s first novel based on his experiences as a policeman in Burma, it
presents a devastating picture of British colonial rule.
THE POWER by Corinna Faith (Casarotto)
Producers: Stigma Films/Air Street Films
Genre: Horror
Summary: 1973: a young nurse is forced to work the night shift in a crumbling hospital as striking miners
switch off the power across Britain. But inside the walls lurks a terrifying presence that threatens to
consume her and everyone around her.
THE HORNED MAN by Toby Finlay (Casarotto)
Producers: Nira Park/Jim Wilson/Rachael Prior
Genre: Psychological Thriller
Summary: Based on the novel by James Lasdun. A New York professor of gender studies becomes
increasingly unhinged when he suspects that his mysteriously AWOL predecessor – who epitomised the
toxic masculinity he rails against – is framing him for the brutal murders of women in the city.
THE HOUSEKEEPER by Patrick Gale (United Agents)
Producers: Headstrong Pictures
Genre: Psychological Drama
Summary: The Housekeeper is a beautiful and tragic love story between two women set in 1930’s England
and the fictional origins story of the Daphne du Maurier novel, Rebecca, and du Maurier’s creation of the
infamous character of Mrs Danvers.
FACE BLIND by Dominic Harari & Teresa de Pelegri (Curtis Brown)
Producers: Rooks Nest
Genre: Thriller
Summary: A female psychiatrist develops a condition that makes her unable to distinguish people’s faces,
including the face of her stalker.
SHE WILL by Kitty Percy (The Agency)
Producers: Popcorn Group
Genre: Supernatural Thriller
Summary: After a double mastectomy, fading star Veronica Ghent goes to a healing retreat in rural Scotland
with her young nurse, Desi. The two develop an unlikely bond after mysterious forces give Veronica the
power to enact revenges in her dreams.