Deadpool‘s Brianna Hildebrand has joined Mary-Louise Parker, Emile Hirsch and Malcolm McDowell in Persephone, a sci-fi space adventure written and directed by Jeffrey Morris in his feature debut. Lance Reddick has also boarded the pic, produced by Pixomondo Studios, FutureDude and Evolutionary Films.

Producers are Anne Marie Gillen, John Adams and Diane Shorthouse. Evolutionary Films is selling rights at the American Film Market.

The plot centers on three astronauts from Colony One, a space vessel carrying 20,000 colonists from a dying Earth to the nearest star system of Alpha Centauri in the late 22nd century. The trio have been dispatched to repair a system designed to shield their new world of Proxima B — also known as Persephone — from constant and deadly solar flares, the outpost the only option for the survival of the species. While commanding a critical mission to the planet Proxima B, shuttle pilot Darcy (Hildebrand) goes head-to-head with engineer Tanya Baxter (Parker) regarding the right course of action when they discover they may not be alone on the seemingly lifeless world.

