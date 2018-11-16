Brian Goldsmith, a 15-year veteran of Lionsgate, has signed a new long-term agreement to continue as Chief Operating Officer. Company gives Goldsmith credit for helping to transform Lionsgate from a small independent studio into a leading global content platform. That includes shepherding Lionsgate’s December 2016 acquisition of Starz, the biggest in company history, as well as bringing in the Good Universe production and distribution company, and broadening Lionsgate’s portfolio in China and India. He also orchestrated Lionsgate’s acquisition of Summit Entertainment, its partnership with CBS in the Pop network, the launch of Celestial Tiger Entertainment in Asia, and the sale of Lionsgate’s stake in the EPIX channel.

“Brian is a key member of the team that has built our Company into a diversified global content supplier through a combination of organic growth, strategic acquisitions and incubation of new businesses,” said Lionsgate Chief Executive Officer Jon Feltheimer. “He will continue to play a leadership role in deciding how we allocate our resources and deploy our content in today’s dynamic operating environment in order to remain a unique and valuable part of our media ecosystem.”

Goldsmith joined Lionsgate through the Company’s 2007 acquisition of Mandate Pictures, where he served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to that, he worked as a financial analyst and strategic planner at Sony Pictures, beginning his career as a financial analyst at Merrill Lynch. Goldsmith received his bachelor’s degree from Stanford University.