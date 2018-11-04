EXCLUSIVE: Storyboard Media will handle worldwide sales on Rohit Karn Batra’s crime-thriller Line Of Descent starring Brendan Fraser, Abhay Deol, Ronit Roy, Neeraj Kabi, and Max Beesley.

Line of Descent, previously known as The Field, follows an established Indian mafia family after the death of their patriarch. Things brew to boiling point as his three sons go to war over the future of their criminal enterprise, while an accomplished cop conducts an undercover operation amidst their infighting. On the side-lines a manipulative arms-dealer sees an opportunity to increase his bottom line and conspires with all the brothers.

Storyboard is introducing the movie to buyers this week during AFM. In post-production since 2016, the film is produced by Guy J. Louthan and Rohit Karn Batra, and Jai Khanna of Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Writer/director/producer Rohit Karn Batra said, “Elisabeth and her team at Storyboard Media bring tremendous credibility, experience and passion to the table and we’re absolutely thrilled to have her representation on this very special piece of cinema. We look forward to bringing Line of Descent to world-wide audiences soon.”

Production and sales outfit Storyboard was founded in 2017 by Philip Kim and Elisabeth Costa de Beauregard. Movies include Freaks, which premiered at TIFF, 20th Century Fox’s Heilstatten and Arkansas, starring Vince Vaughn, Liam Hemsworth and John Malkovich, which is currently in production.