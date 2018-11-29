Bree Condon (The Haves and the Have Nots) will play Kimberly Guilfoyle, news personality and former co-host of FNC’s The Five, in Jay Roach’s untitled Fox News film about the women who rose up against the late Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes. Guilfoyle, who began her career at Fox News in 2006, left the network earlier this year with reports alleging that she was pushed amid accusations of sexual misconduct. Currently, in production, the film stars John Lithgow as Ailes, Nicole Kidman as Gretchen Carlson, Margot Robbie as Kayla Pospisil, Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly, and Allison Janney as lawyer Susan Estrich. Bron Studios is co-financing and producing the pic while Lionsgate is selling international and closing a deal to co-finance and distribute domestic on the movie. Condon is repped by Nu Talent Agency, Principal Entertainment LA, and Myman Greenspan.

Actress Chelsea Harris has booked her first studio feature with Paramount Pictures’ Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the pic has Tom Cruise reprising his role as Captain Pete “Maverick”, who is now an instructor at the Top Gun school. Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Monica Barbaro, Miles Teller, Glen Powell among the new cast members on board. Peter Craig, Justin Marks, and Eric Warren Singer penned the script. Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Skydance’s David Ellison are producing the pic, which lands in theaters on June 26, 2020. Repped by Zero Gravity Management and TalentWorks, Harris’ credits include NCIS, Austin and Ally, and Greys Anatomy.

Jim Klock has signed on for the Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman-directed Netflix sci-fi thriller starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback. In addition, Rodrigo Santoro, Amy Landecker, Machine Gun Kelly, Allen Maldonado, Andrene Ward-Hammond, and Kyanna Simpson co-star. Mattson Tomlin penned the screenplay for the film, which is currently shooting in New Orleans. Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless’ Screen Arcade are producing the project as part of their first look deal with Netflix. Klock, who can currently be seen in Peter Farrelly’s Green Book, is also set to appear in Annapurna’s untitled Babak Anvari project. He’s repped by Zero Gravity Management, A List Agency, and L.T.A.