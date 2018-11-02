EXCLUSIVE: Jess Gabor (Shameless) and Noah Le Gros (The Get Down) are set as leads in Freeform’s drama pilot Breckman Rodeo (working title) from writer Steve Lerner, The Americans executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, and FX Productions. Also joining as series regulars are Kayla Wallace (The Good Doctor), Diego Josef (Goliath), Vinnie Bennett (Human Traces), and James Tarpey(After Hours). Wendey Stanzler (Mozart in the Jungle, Camping) will direct the pilot and serve as co-executive producer. The pilot will begin production this month in New Zealand.

Created and written by Lerner, Breckman Rodeo (working title) is an ensemble drama about a group of young rodeo riders in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The show centers on Ashley (Gabor), a rodeo-as-hell spark plug who refuses to stay within the lines that have been drawn for her, and her boyfriend Brant (Le Gros), a rodeo prodigy torn between a content, quiet life and the rocky climb to superstardom. Brant, Ashley and their friends will have to reconcile the traditional values of their sport and upbringing with the changing realities of the 21st century.

Gabor’s Ashley is a smart and confident barrel racer who is determined to be the first female saddle bronc rider at the amateur rodeo. Le Gros’ Brant is a masterful rider who is about to go pro, leaving high school early to make his mark in the professional world of rodeo. Josef plays Miles, the rodeo clown and a born showman, with a self-destructive streak that’s just starting to surface. Wallace is Samantha, not a “rodeo type,” who’s been dealt more than her fair share of bad hands in life, but keeps fighting through them. Bennett plays Vinnie, a bull rider who epitomizes all that is rodeo. He’s usually the most handsome and charming guy in the room, and he knows it. Tarpey rounds out the cast as Tuffy, the youngest rider who is often the brunt of some playful jokes. He has grown up in a tough environment and has learned some problematic attitudes.

Additional cast may be announced at a later date.

Fields, Weisberg and Lerner are executive producers. FX Productions is the studio.

Stanzler previously served as a co-executive producer on FXX’s You’re The Worst. She has directed for series including Camping, Divorce, One Mississippi, Future Man and Mozart in the Jungle. Stanzler is repped by Verve and Rain Management Group.

Gabor is repped by Link Entertainment and Sovereign Talent Group. Le Gros is repped by WME and Framework Entertainment. Wallace is repped by Alchemy Entertainment and Play Management in Vancouver. Josef is repped by Gersh, Inspire Entertainment and lawyer Mitch Smelkinson. Bennett is repped by ICM Partners, Open Bar Entertainment and Johnson & Laird in his native New Zealand. Tarpey is repped by Authentic Talent and United Agents.