Justified alum David Meunier is set as a series regular opposite leads Jess Gabor and Noah Le Gros in Freeform’s drama pilot Breckman Rodeo (working title) from writer Steve Lerner, The Americans executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, and FX Productions.

Created and written by Lerner, Breckman Rodeo (working title) is an ensemble drama about a group of young rodeo riders in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The show centers on Ashley (Gabor), a rodeo-as-hell spark plug who refuses to stay within the lines that have been drawn for her, and her boyfriend Brant (Le Gros), a rodeo prodigy torn between a content, quiet life and the rocky climb to superstardom. Brant, Ashley and their friends will have to reconcile the traditional values of their sport and upbringing with the changing realities of the 21st century.

Meunier will play Chucky, a man who has devoted his life to the rodeo. He is a former rodeo rider with countless trophies and buckles but his passion and dedication to rodeo has taken a toll on his personal life. He is the father of Brant (Le Gros) and is so proud that his son is about to turn pro. However, he is not pleased when Brant expresses a desire to finish high school before hitting the road.

He joins previously announced series regulars Kayla Wallace, Diego Josef, Vinnie Bennett and James Tarpey.

Meunier is best known for his major recurring role as Johnny Crowder on FX’s Justified. His most recent credits include guest roles on Lucifer, Hawaii Five-O, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Alienist and a recurring on Arrow. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Justice & Ponder.