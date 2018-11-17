Brat, the digital studio and network focused on creating entertainment for Gen-Z, has expanded its executive ranks to match its growing ambitions.

Since raising $30 million in July, Brat has expanded into a new, 10,000-square-foot studio in Hollywood and brought in 50 full-time employees.

“A year ago today, we were just eight people,” said Rob Fishman, Brat’s co-founder. “As our audience rapidly expands, we’ve staffed up considerably to increase production, explore new verticals and partner with advertisers.”

The company tapped Eleanor Nett as head of production, to oversee programming initiatives. Before joining Brat she worked as vice president of physical production at Endgame Entertainment, and as COO of Fancy Films Post Services.

Chase Logan, who was the senior post-production supervisor at Awesomeness TV, has been named head of post-production.

Bolstering the company’s corporate ranks are Leigha Kemmett, who joins as director of finance, after roles at Disney, Hulu and Fox. Clint Baisden is leading business affairs, from TBWA and STX.

Will Granberry, formerly a content strategist at Twitter, is working in brand partnerships.

The company, which focuses on using social media stars to build teen-based programming for digital platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, also launched Brat Record to pair Gen-Z talent with emerging songwriters.

The label’s first song, Denim Jacket, will be released today. It’s a duet from first-time singers Emily Skinner (of the Brat comedy Total Eclipse) and Lilia Buckingham (from Disney’s Andi Mack).