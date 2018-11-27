EXCLUSIVE: Brandon Mychal Smith, who just signed on for a lead role in Hulu’s series adaptation of Four Weddings and a Funeral, has signed with ICM Partners. Smith also plays Sam Dresden on You’re the Worst, which kicks off its fifth and final season on FXX in January. It just wrapped shooting.

On the big screen, his credits include playing Little Richard opposite Chadwick Boseman in the James Brown biopic Get On Up, in addition to the Melissa Leo starrer The Most Hated Woman in America and Dirty Grandpa.

The romantic comedy series Four Weddings and a Funeral is heading into production now for a 2019 debut, with Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton writing and executive producing. From MGM Television and Universal TV, with MGM serving as the lead studio, the series revolves around four American friends — Maya (Nathalie Emmanuel), Craig (Smith), Ainsley (Rebecca Rittenhouse) and Duffy (John Reynolds) — who reunite for a fabulous London wedding. But after a bombshell at the altar throws their lives into turmoil, they must weather a tumultuous year of romance and heartbreak.

Smith continues to be repped by Mainstay Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson.