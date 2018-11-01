The kids from The Brady Bunch held a family reunion of sorts in Los Angeles to kick off an HGTV series that will follow a full overhaul of the house used in the sitcom’s exterior shots. Check out a closeup of their photo below.

Barry Williams (who played Greg Brady), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) gathered at the iconic home in Studio City to help launch A Very Brady Renovation, the working title for a stand-alone series that HGTV is scheduled will air in September. It was the sextet’s first gathering in nearly 15 years.

The show will follow “a ‘70s-inspired rehab” of the house where the blended families of Mike and Carol Brady (Robert Reed and Florence Henderson) lived with their housekeeper Alice (Ann B. Davis) in the 1969-74 ABC series whose popularity exploded in off-net syndication.

The erstwhile Brady sibs were joined for an on-camera walk-through of the house by HGTV personalities Jonathan Scott, Drew Scott, Mina Starsiak, Karen E Laine, Leanne Ford, Steve Ford, Jasmine Roth and Lara Spencer. Here’s a closer look at those crazy kids today: