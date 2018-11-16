EXCLUSIVE: Former Critical Content veteran Brad Carr has joined Endemol Shine North America as SVP Production. He formerly served as an associate producer on Deal or No Deal, Fear Factor and other Endemol Shine programs.

Reporting to EVP Production Rob Day, he will oversee day-to-day production of the company’s MasterChef, MasterChef Junior and the upcoming ABC series Family Food Fight, along with its other projects in development.

“Brad brings with him a tremendous amount of experience and he’s someone I’ve worked with many times in my career and have a lot of trust in,” Day said. “He’s already stepped right in and helping us keep our many shows on track.”

Prior to joining Endemol Shine NA, Carr managed more than 40 TV and digital productions for Critical Content as SVP Production, from 2010-18. Carr worked on such series as Home Free, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, The Lowe Files and Catfish: The TV Show. Before that he was a line producer on Wipeout and Coolio’s Rules and a production manager on Kid Nation, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition and Hey Paula.