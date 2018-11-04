Joel Edgerton’s drama Boy Erased from Focus Features handily topped the weekend’s slate of specialty releases. The Telluride and Toronto debut, starring Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe and Edgerton, grossed a robust $220K in five New York and Los Angeles locations. It averaged an estimated $44K, the thirteenth-highest opening weekend per-theater average of 2018, as of Sunday morning. Focus reported a strong Friday to Saturday boost.
Aviron Pictures bowed director Matthew Heineman’s drama A Private War in several theaters, grossing $72K Friday to Sunday for an $18K PTA. Sony Classics opened first-time director Tom Volf’s documentary Maria By Callas in four U.S. theaters, grossing $50,891, for a solid $12,723 average. Together with its Canadian runs, the New York Film Festival title grossed $94,280 from 16 locations, for a $5,893 PTA.
Fellow doc Searching For Ingmar Bergman from Oscilloscope played an exclusive run over the weekend at New York’s Quad Cinema, grossing $6,500. Directed by Margarethe von Trotta, the Cannes title will head to L.A. next weekend.
Amazon Studios expanded Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria to 311 theaters in its second outing, grossing nearly $965K for a $3,102 PTA. The title had the year’s best 2018 PTA launch last weekend at $92K. Well Go USA’s Burning took $57,550 from six runs ($9,592 average) in its second frame, while Neon’s Bodied grossed $50,528 in 14 locations ($3,609 average) also in week 2.
Frederick Wiseman doc Monrovia, Indiana moved to 10 theaters following its exclusive New York showing last week, grossing $13,950 ($1,395 PTA) in its second weekend. Searchlight took Can You Ever Forgive Me? to 180 theaters, showing zest in its third weekend for $1.08M ($6K average), while Amazon Studios’ Beautiful Boy and IFC Films’ Wildlife expanded to worthy numbers.
NEW RELEASES
Bodied (Neon/YouTube Originals) NEW [14 Theaters] Weekend $50,528, Average $3,609
Boy Erased (Focus Features) NEW [5 Theaters] Weekend $220,000, Average $44,000
Maria By Callas (Sony Pictures Classics) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $50,891, Average $12,723 (U.S. only)
A Private War (Aviron Pictures) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $72,000, Average $18,000
Searching For Ingmar Bergman (Oscilloscope Laboratories) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $6,500
RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND
Border (Neon) Week 2 [12 Theaters] Weekend $51,729, Average $4,311, Cume $160,490
Burning (Well Go USA) Week 2 [6 Theaters] Weekend $57,550, Average $9,592, Cume $97,299
Monrovia, Indiana (Zipporah Films) Week 2 [10 Theaters] Weekend $13,950, Average $1,395, Cume $21,330
Suspiria (Amazon Studios) Week 2 [311 Theaters] Weekend $964,722, Average $3,102, Cume $1,215,578
Viper Club (Roadside Attractions) Week 2 [70 Theaters] Weekend $26,270, Average $375, Cume $44,585
HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS
Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight) Week 3 [180 Theaters] Weekend $1,080,000, Average $6,000, Cume $1,800,140
Mid90s (A24) Week 3 [1,091 Theaters] Weekend $1,360,000, Average $1,247, Cume $5,820,967
What They Had (Bleecker Street) Week 3 [37 Theaters] Weekend $37,520, Average $1,014, Cume $159,178
Wildlife (IFC Films) Week 3 [55 Theaters] Weekend $128,712, Average $2,340, Cume $420,391
Beautiful Boy (Amazon Studios) Week 4 [540 Theaters] Weekend $1,414,800, Average $2,620, Cume $3,218,040
The Happy Prince (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [277 Theaters] Weekend $90,283, Average $326, Cume $360,777
The Great Buster: A Celebration (Cohen Media Group) Week 5 [8 Theaters] Weekend $8,728, Average $1,091, Cume $46,720
Free Solo (National Geographic Documentary Film/Greenwich Entertainment) Week 6 [363 Theaters] Weekend $1,034,878, Average $2,851, Cume $6,866,591
The Old Man & The Gun (Fox Searchlight) Week 6 [765 Theaters] Weekend $1,000,000, Average $1,307, Cume $9,170,687
Colette (Bleecker Street) Week 7 [130 Theaters] Weekend $167,612, Average $1,289, Cume $4,794,208
The Sisters Brothers (Annapurna) Week 7 [146 Theaters] Weekend $67,427, Average $462, Cume $3,006,000
Tea With The Dames (Sundance Selects) Week 7 [56 Theater] Weekend $61,156, Average $1,092, Cume $692,206
Science Fair (National Geographic Documentary Films) Week 8 [8 Theaters] Weekend $7,814, Average $977, Cume $250,306
The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 12 [49 Theaters] Weekend $49,304, Average $1,006, Cume $7,700,507