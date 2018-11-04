Joel Edgerton’s drama Boy Erased from Focus Features handily topped the weekend’s slate of specialty releases. The Telluride and Toronto debut, starring Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe and Edgerton, grossed a robust $220K in five New York and Los Angeles locations. It averaged an estimated $44K, the thirteenth-highest opening weekend per-theater average of 2018, as of Sunday morning. Focus reported a strong Friday to Saturday boost.

Aviron Pictures bowed director Matthew Heineman’s drama A Private War in several theaters, grossing $72K Friday to Sunday for an $18K PTA. Sony Classics opened first-time director Tom Volf’s documentary Maria By Callas in four U.S. theaters, grossing $50,891, for a solid $12,723 average. Together with its Canadian runs, the New York Film Festival title grossed $94,280 from 16 locations, for a $5,893 PTA.

Fellow doc Searching For Ingmar Bergman from Oscilloscope played an exclusive run over the weekend at New York’s Quad Cinema, grossing $6,500. Directed by Margarethe von Trotta, the Cannes title will head to L.A. next weekend.

Amazon Studios expanded Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria to 311 theaters in its second outing, grossing nearly $965K for a $3,102 PTA. The title had the year’s best 2018 PTA launch last weekend at $92K. Well Go USA’s Burning took $57,550 from six runs ($9,592 average) in its second frame, while Neon’s Bodied grossed $50,528 in 14 locations ($3,609 average) also in week 2.

Frederick Wiseman doc Monrovia, Indiana moved to 10 theaters following its exclusive New York showing last week, grossing $13,950 ($1,395 PTA) in its second weekend. Searchlight took Can You Ever Forgive Me? to 180 theaters, showing zest in its third weekend for $1.08M ($6K average), while Amazon Studios’ Beautiful Boy and IFC Films’ Wildlife expanded to worthy numbers.

NEW RELEASES

Bodied (Neon/YouTube Originals) NEW [14 Theaters] Weekend $50,528, Average $3,609

Boy Erased (Focus Features) NEW [5 Theaters] Weekend $220,000, Average $44,000

Maria By Callas (Sony Pictures Classics) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $50,891, Average $12,723 (U.S. only)

A Private War (Aviron Pictures) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $72,000, Average $18,000

Searching For Ingmar Bergman (Oscilloscope Laboratories) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $6,500

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Border (Neon) Week 2 [12 Theaters] Weekend $51,729, Average $4,311, Cume $160,490

Burning (Well Go USA) Week 2 [6 Theaters] Weekend $57,550, Average $9,592, Cume $97,299

Monrovia, Indiana (Zipporah Films) Week 2 [10 Theaters] Weekend $13,950, Average $1,395, Cume $21,330

Suspiria (Amazon Studios) Week 2 [311 Theaters] Weekend $964,722, Average $3,102, Cume $1,215,578

Viper Club (Roadside Attractions) Week 2 [70 Theaters] Weekend $26,270, Average $375, Cume $44,585

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight) Week 3 [180 Theaters] Weekend $1,080,000, Average $6,000, Cume $1,800,140

Mid90s (A24) Week 3 [1,091 Theaters] Weekend $1,360,000, Average $1,247, Cume $5,820,967

What They Had (Bleecker Street) Week 3 [37 Theaters] Weekend $37,520, Average $1,014, Cume $159,178

Wildlife (IFC Films) Week 3 [55 Theaters] Weekend $128,712, Average $2,340, Cume $420,391

Beautiful Boy (Amazon Studios) Week 4 [540 Theaters] Weekend $1,414,800, Average $2,620, Cume $3,218,040

The Happy Prince (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [277 Theaters] Weekend $90,283, Average $326, Cume $360,777

The Great Buster: A Celebration (Cohen Media Group) Week 5 [8 Theaters] Weekend $8,728, Average $1,091, Cume $46,720

Free Solo (National Geographic Documentary Film/Greenwich Entertainment) Week 6 [363 Theaters] Weekend $1,034,878, Average $2,851, Cume $6,866,591

The Old Man & The Gun (Fox Searchlight) Week 6 [765 Theaters] Weekend $1,000,000, Average $1,307, Cume $9,170,687

Colette (Bleecker Street) Week 7 [130 Theaters] Weekend $167,612, Average $1,289, Cume $4,794,208

The Sisters Brothers (Annapurna) Week 7 [146 Theaters] Weekend $67,427, Average $462, Cume $3,006,000

Tea With The Dames (Sundance Selects) Week 7 [56 Theater] Weekend $61,156, Average $1,092, Cume $692,206

Science Fair (National Geographic Documentary Films) Week 8 [8 Theaters] Weekend $7,814, Average $977, Cume $250,306

The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 12 [49 Theaters] Weekend $49,304, Average $1,006, Cume $7,700,507