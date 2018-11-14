Michael Connelly fans rejoice, Bosch is coming back for even more!

With a fifth season currently in production and set to launch next year, Amazon today announced that the Titus Welliver-led series of Connelly’s beloved and hardboiled LAPD detective will be back for a Season 6 too.

“I’m on the set where we are wrapping up the filming of season 5, and now this great news that we get to do it again with a sixth season,” said best selling author and producer Connelly from L.A. today of the streamer’s long running series’ extension. “Can’t wait!”

“Bosch is a customer and critical favorite and Amazon Prime members are fans of this long-running series that delivers strong storytelling, complex characters, and exceptional performances,” added Amazon Studios co-Head of Television, Albert Cheng, on Wednesday too of the Fabrik Entertainment, a Red Arrow Studios company, produced one-hour drama. “We are happy to continue to work with Fabrik, Michael Connelly, and the rest of the team on this artful procedural drama.”

In addition to Welliver as the jazz loving Harry Bosch, the series also stars Jamie Hector as LAPD Detective Jerry Edgar, Amy Aquino as Lt. Grace Billets, Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch, and Lance Reddick as Deputy Chief Irvin Irving. A spotlight grabber since its 2014 premiere, Bosch has been among Amazon’s most popular original series ever since.

Developed for television by The Wire alum and co-showrunner Eric Overmyer, Bosch is executive produced also by Connelly, Daniel Pyne, Fabrik Entertainment CEO Henrik Bastin, Henrik Pabst, President of Red Arrow Studios International, as well as Pieter Jan Brugge, John Mankiewicz, Jan David Frouman and Elle Johnson