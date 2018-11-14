EXCLUSIVE: Lance Reddick, who is perhaps best known for Amazon’s Bosch series, HBO’s The Wire, and the John Wick films, is the latest to join the extended cast list of Warner Bros/ Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong, which will hit theaters May 22, 2020.

Adam Wingard is at the helm of the fourth installment in the monsterverse. Reddick is joining Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir.

Reddick, who next appears in Angel Has Fallen with Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman, is repped by Paradigm, manager Will Douglas, and attorney James Hornstein.