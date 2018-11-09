T. J. Thyne, best known for his role as Dr. Jack Hodgins in Fox’s long-running series, Bones, has signed with The Green Room management company. Formally at Industry Entertainment, Thyne appeared in over 200 episodes alongside Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz from the shows premiere in 2005 to its finale last year.

Before landing Bones, Thyne recurred in the Showtime series Huff, My Wife and Kids, and WB’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer spin-off Angel. On the film front, he has appeared in indies like Jada Pinkett Smith’s The Human Contract and The Pardon opposite Jaime King.