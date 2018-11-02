20th Century Fox/New Regency/GK Film’s Bohemian Rhapsody struck a chord last night to the tune of $3.9M in Thursday night previews that began at 7PM.

Compared to other musical-themed features of late, Bohemian Rhapsody bested Universal’s Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again which made $3.4M on its Thursday before a $14.2M Friday, and $34.95M opening back in July. The Graham King-produced movie about Queen also came in higher than Warner Bros.’ A Star Is Born which posted $3.2M in its Thursday night previews not counting its Wednesday sneaks cash which in total was $4.55M. That led to a $15.6M Friday and $42.9M opening weekend last month. Tracking has Bohemian Rhapsody in mid $30M opening range at 4,000 theaters (including PLFs, Imax and Dolby Cinemas), but many won’t be surprised if the Freddie Mercury biopic rocks past $40M given its multi-generational appeal.

It’s been a while since there’s been a major studio music biopic and their range of openings are quite wide. On the high end, there’s Universal’s NWA movie Straight Outta Compton ($24.1M Friday, $60.2M weekend) and then there’s movies such as Oscar winners Ray ($6.6M Friday, $20M) in 2005 and the Johnny Cash and June Carter love story Walk the Line ($7.6M Friday, $22.3M opening). Compton is arguably the biggest grossing one at the domestic B.O. with $161.1M.

Last night’s total for Bohemian Rhapsody at 3,260 theaters was fantastic considering it was a Halloween hangover type-of-day with eight out of the top 10 films down from Wednesday in their daily grosses. That said, Bohemian Rhapsody may not be as front-loaded and leg out to even bigger numbers throughout the weekend. Audiences out of the gate are giving the Rami Malek movie 5 out of 5 stars, with a fantastic 76% definite recommend on PostTrak and a 90% overall positive score. The show is just beginning.

The only two other movies seeing spikes yesterday were A Star Is Born with $1.4M, +10% for a fourth week of $19.9M and running total of $154.5M, and A24’s mid90s which drew $240K, +19%, for a $4.1M week, $4.4M two week total. Meanwhile Universal/Miramax/Blumhouse’s Halloween dropped 72% yesterday with an estimated $1.5M from its Wednesday Halloween day total of $5.5M. The David Gordon Green-directed slasher sequel counts $139.4M through two weeks.

Disney’s $120M young female production The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is expected to be pounded to dust this weekend with an opening around $20M at 3,766 theaters, 69% of that count offering 3D with 202 Premium Large Format screens and 150 D-BOX/4D auditoriums. Previews began at 6PM last night. We’ll have their Thursday night figure soon.

Paramount has the Tyler Perry comedy Nobody’s Fool at 2,400 theaters and previews last night that began at 7PM. Net production cost for the Tiffany Haddish and Tika Sumpter comedy was $19M. Tracking has the movie in the mid teens.

