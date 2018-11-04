Refresh for latest…: Fox execs are floating around in ecstasy this morning as the studio’s Bohemian Rhapsody burned through the sky to a $72.5M weekend at the international box office. Combined with domestic, the frame was worth $122.5M globally, lifting the worldwide cume to $141.7M. The Queen biopic from 20th Century Fox/New Regency/GK Films had opened early in the UK last weekend and predictably exploded with a No. 1 opening, holding that again this session. It’s now at play in 64 overseas markets where it has a total to date of $91.7M.

Fox President of International Theatrical Distribution, Andrew Cripps, tells me the wide opening in the 2nd frame overseas came in ahead of estimates. “The exciting thing is that it played everywhere, audiences everywhere responded to the movie and judging by the UK, we see tremendous playability.” The UK’s sophomore time on stage was off by just 13%, and that’s counting the fact that this weekend will have seen folks celebrating ahead of Monday’s Guy Fawkes holiday. Exits there and elsewhere have been strong with a definite recommend in the 90s.

France, where Freddie Mercury is also legend, was the top market this session with $7.7M amid strong competition and three times higher than A Star Is Born. Other highlights include No. 1 openings in over 50 markets including Mexico, Germany, Australia, Spain and the Netherlands where it was Fox’s biggest debut ever.

The Rami Malek-starrer is outpacing Murder On The Orient Express (+75%), The Greatest Showman (+166%), La La Land (+141%), and A Star Is Born (+200%) through the same point in release. There are 14 markets to go next weekend, including Japan.

In IMAX, Bohemian Rhapsody strutted to $4M from 283 screens, with 44 UK screens dropping just 25%. This is the biggest November IMAX opening in Germany, Spain, Portugal, Chile and Ecuador.

Disney Meanwhile, in a day-and-date launch, Disney’s The Nutcracker And The Four Realms unlocked $38.5M from 45 material markets (72% of the international footprint). The global total is $58.5M, including $12M in China and a strong $5.5M in Italy. The UK, however, was soft at $2.1M. There are several majors still on deck for a film the Mouse House is hoping will draw auds through the holidays, although it will see Universal/Illumination’s The Grinch muscle in next weekend.

Also from Disney, Incredibles 2 has now passed The Fate Of The Furious to become the No. 15 global release of all time with $1,238.2M.

Elsewhere, Sony’s Venom lifted its overseas cume to $342.9M with a great start in Japan. The global total is $541.6M ahead of next weekend’s China opening. And, Warner Bros’ A Star Is Born dropped just 27% to bring the international total to $128.3M with global closing in on $300M.

Breakdowns on the films above and more are being updated below.

MORE…