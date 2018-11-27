EXCLUSIVE: Bohemian Rhapsody star Gwilym Lee has joined Hulu pilot order The Great, which is currently shooting in Yorkshire, UK.

Lee, who plays Queen guitarist Brian May in Fox’s box office smash Bohemian Rhapsody, will play Grigor, the best friend and confidant of Russian emperor Peter (Nicholas Hoult).

Written and executive produced by Tony McNamara (The Favourite) and directed by Matt Shakman (Game Of Thrones), The Great will chart Catherine the Great’s (Elle Fanning) rise to power and her explosive relationship with husband Peter. Echo Lake, Truline and MRC are behind the series. Fanning is also executive producer with Marian Macgowan.

Among supporting cast with Lee are Phoebe Fox, Sacha Dhawan and Charity Wakefield.

Lee, also known for Sky One’s Jamestown, recently wrapped on ITV’s three-part psychological drama The Man by Mike Bartlett. Upcoming he has Oz rom-com feature Top End Wedding from Wayne Blair (The Sapphires). He is repped by Hamilton Hodell in the UK and Gersh in the U.S.