Bob Dylan let his new whiskey do the talking during a pre-taped, unbilled appearance on last night’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The bit came about 2/3 of the way through the show – after guest Jerry Seinfeld had already surprised the crowd by beginning Fallon’s monologue while the usual host was still stuffing his face with Thanksgiving deliciousness (see that clip below).

Fallon set up the Dylan surprise (watch it above) by telling his audience that he and a guest had recently been invited to a private performance of the Big Apple Circus. Without a word of introduction, or a word of anything from either Fallon or Dylan, video showed the two sitting in an otherwise empty theater, a bottle of Heaven’s Door whiskey between them, watching the circus performers.

As the circus performance ends, Fallon notices that Dylan has vanished, leaving behind only his whiskey glass.

Dylan is a full partner in Heaven’s Door Spirits, a collection of handcrafted American whiskeys. One of Dylan’s partners in the venture, Marc Bushala, has told The New York Times that $35 million was raised from investors to launch the brand.

So a high profile but utterly wordless plug for Heaven’s Door (named, of course, after Dylan’s classic “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”) was rather genius on the part of the interview-hating Nobel Prize winner. Promote the booze without saying a word or submitting himself to Fallon’s inevitable fawning.

Take a look at the clip above, and here is Seinfeld’s opening semi-monologue: