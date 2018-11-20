EXCLUSIVE: Chaske Spencer (Woman Walks Ahead) is joining the Season 4 cast of NBC’s Blindspot in a recurring role. Details are mainly being kept under wraps. We only know he’ll be playing Dominic Masters, someone who works for Madeline Burke (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio). In Season 4, Jane Doe/Remi (Jaime Alexander) continues to fight the effects of the ZIP poisoning she received in Season 3, which has destroyed her recent memory. This, as the FBI team hunts a dangerous enemy operative, and a deadly new foe emerges. Creator Martin Gero serves as executive producer along with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter for Warner Bros. TV, Berlanti Productions, and Quinn’s House. Chaske, known for his portrayal of Sam Uley in the Twilight films, was recently seen in the Susanna White-directed feature Woman Walks Ahead, opposite Jessica Chastain and Sam Rockwell, which made its World Premiere at the 2018 Toronto Film Festival. He also recently wrapped a series regular role on the WGN America drama pilot Scalped, written by Doug Jung based on the DC graphic novel series and he heavily recurs on Amazon’s Sneaky Pete. Spencer is repped by ATA Management, Abrams Artists Agency and Peikoff Mahan.

Courtesy of Gilbertson Entertainment/Rooster Films

Jon Lindstrom (S.W.A.T.) and Tim Lounibos (The West Wing) have booked recurring roles on the upcoming fifth season of Amazon’s drama series Bosch. Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels, Bosch stars Titus Welliver as homicide Detective Harry Bosch, Lindstrom will play Lance Cronyn, a lawyer who goes toe-to-toe with Bosch (Welliver). Lounibos is Ed Sung an investigator armed with patrol cop instincts and level-headed humor during a season-long investigation. Lindstrom’s other television credits include S.W.A.T., NCIS and Blue Bloods and he also stars in the upcoming film The Great Illusion, with Selma Blair and Graham Greene. He’s repped by Gilbertson Entertainment and BRS/Gage. Lounibos’ recent credits include guest roles on A.P. Bio, Criminal Minds and Doubt. He previously recurred on Beverly Hills 90210,The Practice, JAG and The West Wing. Lounibos is repped by Rooster Films.