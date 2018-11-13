RJ Cyler (Sierra Burgess is a Loser, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) is set for a recurring role opposite Marvin “Krondon” Jones III in the current second season of the CW’s Black Lightning. He’ll play Todd Green, the gangly and awkward tech genius who’s passed over for a research grant. He doesn’t take it well, until he gets an offer to join Tobias Whale (Jones). Produced by Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, the DC Comics-based Black Lightning is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Salim Akil, Mara Brock Akil, Sarah Schechter, Charles D. Holland and Jan Nash. Cress Williams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin “Krondon” Jones III, Damon Gupton, Jordan Calloway and James Remar star. Cyler starred as Earl in indie feature Me and Earl and the Dying Girl. He went on to star as one of the Power Rangers in the Lionsgate feature, and can currently be seen, starring alongside Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Jason Leigh in White Boy Rick. On television, he’s best known for his role in Jim Carrey’s I’m Dying Up Here and can next be seen starring in the latest installment of Scream. He’s repped by Judy Landis & Steven Simon of Landis-Simon Productions and Talent Management and Nic de Armendi at JLA.

Mayans M.C.‘s Antonio Jaramillo has booked a recurring role on CBS’ military drama series SEAL Team. He plays Lazo, Doza’s fierce Lieutenant, and the only person Doza trusts. A former Mexican Special Forces officer, Lazo is a highly dangerous man; he’s violent but meticulous, with impeccable instincts. SEAL Team follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous missions that our country can ask of them. David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks and Jessica Paré star. Jaramillo co-stars as Michael ‘Riz’ Ariza in Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans M.C. His other recent TV credits include Wisdom of the Crowd, Lucifer and a recurring on Shades of Blue. He is repped by SMS Talent and McKeon/Myones Entertainment.