Dara Reneé (Freaky Friday) is joining ABC’s Black-ish in a recurring role. She’ll play Stunts, a friend of Dre’s (Anthony Anderson) young cousin Kyra (Quvenzhané Wallis). Created and executive produced by Kenya Barris, Black-ish tells the story of the Johnsons — an affluent African-American family struggling to raise their kids in the largely white culture of well-to-do suburbia. In addition to Anderson, Black-ish stars Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow, Yara Shahidi as Zoey, Marcus Scribner as Andre Jr., Miles Brown as Jack, Marsai Martin as Diane, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens and Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy. Reneé was most recently seen as Savannah in Disney Channel’s Freaky Friday. She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and manager Carla Alexander.

Chad Lindberg (NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service) is set for a recurring role on the third season of Amazon’s hit series Sneaky Pete. Lindberg will play Randy Hellman, a well-meaning beach bum caught up over his head in with a bunch of criminals. Created by Bryan Cranston and David Shore, Sneaky Pete stars Emmy nominee Giovanni Ribisi as con man Marius, who left prison only to find himself hunted by the vicious gangster he once robbed. With nowhere else to turn, he took cover from his past by assuming the identity of his cellmate Pete, “reuniting” with Pete’s estranged family. Lindberg was recently seen as a recurring in NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service and in guest roles on Rosewood and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. He’s repped by Creative Partners Group.