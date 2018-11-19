EXCLUSIVE: The new trailer for Birds of Passage, Colombia’s official entry for the Foreign Language Film Oscar race, shows off the visual epicness of the drama directed by Cristina Gallego and Ciro Guerra. The Orchard film is slated for release February 13 in New York and Los Angeles, with a national rollout to follow.

Tracing the origins of the Colombian drug trade as it slowly corrupts a native Wayúu family, Birds of Passage stars Jose Acosta, Carmiña Martínez and Natalia Reyes (the upcoming Terminator reboot). The film premiered as the opening-night selection of the Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes in May and screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Gallego and Guerra made history with their 2015 film Embrace of the Serpent, the first Colombian film ever to be nominated for an Oscar. Birds of Passage marks the directorial debut of Gallego, who produced Embrace of the Serpent. She also serves as producer of Birds of Passage alongside Katrin Pors and takes a Story By credit. This is the fourth feature film for co-director Ciro Guerra, who is set to helm the upcoming film adaptation of Nobel laureate J.M. Coetzee’s classic novel Waiting for the Barbarians starring Robert Pattinson, Mark Rylance and Johnny Depp.