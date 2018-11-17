Netflix has wrapped its gums around a Season 3 renewal for Big Mouth, its animated comedy about Nick, Andrew and their inappropriate hormone monster.

The adult-targeted toon followes a group of middle schoolers who battle with the emotional baggage that comes with growing up, including hormones at full tilt and the awkward realities of self-discovery, body image shame, sex ed classes and more.

Big Mouth, a Netflix production, is created/executive produced by Kroll, Andrew Goldberg and screenwriter-directors Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett.