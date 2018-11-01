Beverly McClellan, a standout on The Voice, has died. She was 49. McClellan, who was third runner-up on the NBC singing competition’s first season, was diagnosed in March with endometrial cancer, which metasticized, according to her GoFundMe page. Her wife, Monique, shared news of her death on Facebook.

On The Voice, McClellan auditioned with a powerful rendition of “Piece of My Heart” during which coaches Adam Levine and Christina Aguilera turned their chairs. McClellan joined Team Christina.

Born in Kingsport, Tenn. and raised in Gate City, Va., McClellan had an impressive resume before auditioning for The Voice. She won the New York National Music Festival in 2004 as Best Overall Performer among 500 contestants. She had recorded five independent albums without having been signed by a record label when she auditioned for The Voice.

The Voice‘s Adam Levine and fellow contestant Nakia posted condolences on social media.