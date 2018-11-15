NATPE’s annual half-dozen recipients of the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards in 2019 will include actors Betty White, Rita Moreno and Henry Winkler as well as industry notables Byron Allen, Bob Greenblatt and Mara Brock Akil.

The 16th annual Tartikoffs will be handed out at NATPE’s conference in Miami in January. They are named for the late NBC Entertainment chief who assembled the network’s top-rated programming lineups in the 1980s.

Conference organizers said the award recipients are recognized “for exhibiting their extraordinary passion, leadership, independence and vision through their diverse work in being a part of the creation and distribution of content for the world’s traditional and digital marketplaces.”

Moreno is an “EGOT” winner (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) as well as a Kennedy Center honoree who stars in Netflix’s One Day at a Time. White, 96, is a seven-time Emmy winner whose career resurgence this decade has included hosting Saturday Night Live and starring on TVLand’s Hot in Cleveland. Winkler, still known for his 1970s role as Arthur “The Fonz” Fonzarelli on Happy Days, won his first Emmy last September for his supporting turn on HBO’s Barry.

Allen is founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios. Along with its film division and digital activities, the company is an active producer and distributor, syndicator and ad-sales outfit across 41 TV shows. Akil is a writer-producer of shows such as The Jamie Foxx Show and Moesha who went on to create Girlfriends, its spin-off The Game and BET’s Being Mary Jane. Greenblatt was chairman of NBC Entertainment from 2011 until earlier this year. He also ran Showtime and was a top executive at Fox.