EXCLUSIVE: Betty Gabriel, part of the ensemble cast of Jordan Peele’s Get Out last year, has signed with ICM Partners. The news comes ahead of the Season 2 premiere next month of Starz’s Counterpart, on which she is a series regular.

Gabriel, a Blumhouse regular, has film credits including The Purge: Election Year, Unfriended: Dark Web and Upgrade, and she’s got another coming, opposite Ethan Hawke in Logan Marshall-Green’s Adopt A Highway.

On the TV side, she recurred on the recent Season 2 of HBO’s Westworld as well as the lone season of Amazon’s Good Girls Revolt.

Gabriel, who had been with Generate and Green & Associates, continues to be managed by Untitled Entertainment.