Beto O’Rourke energized plenty of folks during his campaign to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz in Texas, but his concession speech fired some other folks up tonight.

Animated, gesturing and live on MSNBC — but not CNN, notably — he said: ” I want to thank this amazing campaign — of people, not a dime from a single PAC. All people, all the time in every single part of Texas, all of you, showing the country how you do this. I’m so f*cking proud of you guys.”

The crowd, predictably, lapped it up, and he was unremorseful. Watch his full speech below, with the rough language at the 7:26 mark.

When the camera returned to Brian Williams, who was anchoring MSNBC’s coverage tonight, the veteran newsman said simply, “Sorry for the f-bomb there.”

But others weren’t too upset by it:

We’re fucking proud of you too, Beto. — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 7, 2018