Fox has acquired and put into development Best Lives, a comedy script from The Goldbergs and Downward Dog co-executive producer Daisy Gardner, who will write and also executive produce the potential series with WME partner-turned-producer Lisa Harrison. CBS Television Studios will be the studio.

The project is a family comedy about a brother and sister who are each starting over after a divorce. The child-free brother, who just left a one-year marriage with a cat, is convinced he’s

going through the exact same thing as his overstretched sister, who just left a 10-year marriage

with a kid, and doesn’t get that their challenges are completely different scales of magnitude.

Ultimately, they manage to pull each other through, and they discover that the elusive best lives

they’ve been chasing are with each other.

Harrison will exec produce via her Long Con Inc., which has a first-look deal at FX Productions with projects there including The Body, a drama written by Quinn Shephard with Noah Hawley and John Cameron and their 26 Keys Productions co-producing.

Gardner, who is co-writing the Fox movie Fake ID with Michael Showalter, most recently was co-executive producer on ABC’s The Goldbergs and Downward Dog. Her other credits include FX’s Married, Amazon’s Red Oaks as well as Modern Family, 30 Rock and South Park. She is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and McKuin, Frankel, Whitehead.

Before launching Long Con, Harrison was a partner and senior agent at WME, where she cultivated and represented high-profile talent and packaged scripted content for TV.