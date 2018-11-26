The Last Emperor and The Dreamers producer Jeremy Thomas, collaborator with Bernardo Bertolucci on five films, has called the late filmmaker “a monumental figure.”

Multi-Oscar winner Bertolucci passed away this morning in Rome aged 77 following a battle with cancer. Thomas traveled to say goodbye to his old friend and collaborator this past weekend.

The British producer, founder of iconic UK production firm Recorded Picture Company, told me, “He was like a brother to me. We spoke very regularly. It is a tough day. He was a wonderful man, one of the greats and the best of collaborators. He was a monumental and inspirational figure, the last of the great Italian filmmakers from that era.”

Thomas and Bertolucci worked together on five films: The Last Emperor, The Sheltering Sky, Little Buddha, Stealing Beauty and The Dreamers. Bertolucci first contacted the UK producer after seeing his film Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence at the Cannes Film Festival in 1983. The director was already well known for films such as The Conformist and Last Tango In Paris. The pair met at a Chinese restaurant in London where Bertolucci revealed his ambition to make a film about China’s last Emperor, which would go on to become The Last Emperor. The film won nine Oscars in 1987, including Best Film and Best Director.

Their last film together was 2003 drama The Dreamers with Eva Green. The duo continued to discuss ideas for films in later years and had a script for a film about Neapolitan composer Carlo Gesualdo da Venosa but the project didn’t come to fruition.

Tributes have been pouring in for the Italian filmmaker this morning. Cannes Artistic Director Thierry Frémaux and Cannes President Pierre Lescure described Bertolucci as “a huge artist” who leaves “an indelible trace”. The festival called him a “leading light of world cinema”:

Farewell to Bernardo Bertolucci, Honorary Palme at #Cannes2011 for his entire career after chairing the Jury in 1990. Before the Revolution, The Conformist, 1900, Tragedy of a Ridiculous Man… A giant of Italian filmmaking, he will remain forever a leading light in world cinema.

The Venice Film Festival said Bertolucci would be remembered as “among the greatest of Italian and world cinema.”

Paolo Baratta e La Biennale di Venezia piangono la scomparsa di Bernardo Bertolucci, presente in numerose occasioni alla Mostra del Cinema, Leone d'Oro alla carriera nel 2007 e Presidente di Giuria (1983 e 2013).

Sarà ricordato tra i più grandi del cinema italiano e mondiale.

Sarà ricordato tra i più grandi del cinema italiano e mondiale. pic.twitter.com/hE4SFSfceg — Biennale di Venezia (@la_Biennale) November 26, 2018

Actors Roberto Benigni and Nicoletta Braschi told Italian media, “The greatest of all is gone, the last emperor of Italian cinema: a piece of our family, a fraternal, loving, intelligent friend, full of genius, unpredictable, rigorous and implacable in always telling us the truth.”

Actor Antonio Banderas described the filmmaker as a “master”:

Nos deja un gran hombre de cine, italiano universal y maestro de cineastas.

Gracias por tanto talento.

DEP #BernardoBertolucci

______ Today leave us a great filmmaker, universal italian and master of filmmakers. thanks for so many talent!

RIP Bernardo #Bertolucci pic.twitter.com/RMvtHqnGoW — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) November 26, 2018

Director Franco Zeffirelli told Italian press, “It is very sad to say goodbye to a very dear friend and to a very talented director like Bernardo Bertolucci, who with his work managed to transport us to unique artistic dimensions”.