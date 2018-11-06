EXCLUSIVE: Argentinian writer and director Benjamín Naishtat has signed with UTA in all areas.

Born in Buenos Aires, Naishtat is best known for creating experimental and fictional shorts centered on historical and societal complexities. He has made a name for himself on the global film circuit: His first feature, History of Fear played at the Berlin Film Festival, and it won the Best Film Award at the Jeonju International Film Festival.

In addition, he wrote and directed The Movement, which participated in the Cineasti del Presente section of the Locarno Film Festival. His most recent film Rojo made its world premiere earlier this year at the Toronto Film Festival in the Platform section; it t was also an official selection at the San Sebastián Film Festival where it won the Silver Shell for Best Director.