EXCLUSIVE: Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments star Katherine McNamara has joined Charlie Day’s Hollywood satire El Tonto which also stars Kate Beckinsale, Jason Sudeiks, John Malkovich, Edie Falco and Ray Liotta among others. The comedy tells the story of a mute, played by Day, who becomes a Hollywood sensation. McNamara’s character is described as a being a campaign manager for the mayor, who is a recent chipper UCLA grad. McNamara recently joined season 7 of Arrow in a pivotal recurring role as Maya, a scrappy street fighter and thief from Star City. The final season of Shadowhunters is airing next year. McNamara is repped by The Gersh Agency and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Brandon Wilson has been added to Gavin O’Connor’s Warner Bros. title Torrance which is currently shooting. Pic follows a former basketball all-star, played by Ben Affleck, who has lost his wife and family in a struggle with addiction. He attempts to regain his soul and salvation by becoming the coach of a losing high school basketball team at his alma mater before his drinking gets the best of him. Wilson will play Brandon a point guard on the team that Affleck’s character is overseeing, and he reportedly becomes a mentor to the kid. Torrance is the working title of the movie. Wilson is repped by TalentWorks and Grandview. His credits include the film Pele: Birth of a Legend, and Showtime’s Ray Donovan.