The crashing defeat handed to current Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles by the New Orleans Saints on Fox may have grabbed a big chunk of the NFL spotlight yesterday but NBC’s suffered its own stumble too.

While the Chicago Bears’ 25-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings topped the night on a full primetime on both broadcast and cable, the Comcast-owned net’s flagship pro-football show was down from both last week and last year.

In metered market results, last night’s SNF delivered a 12.3/21 rating for NBC.

While the third time in as many weeks that SNF has topped a 12.0 in the early metrics, that’s still an 8% dip from the November 11 SNF triumph by the almost always well watched Dallas Cowboys over the Eagles. Last night’s Week 11 SNF is also down 9% from the 2017/2018 season Week 11 metered market ratings when the Eagles tore the Cowboys apart 37-9 – that November 19, 2017 game faced the American Music Awards on ABC.

That 2017 Week 11 match-up at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas went on to have a 7.0/23 rating among adults 18-49 and 21.06 million viewers. Last week’s SNF ended up with a 6.5/25 result in the key demo and an audience of 20.10 million. Which means last night’s SNF is looking somewhere in the 17 – 18.5 million sets of eyeballs range when all is tallied and done.

Right now, among the certain to change fast affiliates, last night’s SNF is showing a 5.3/21 rating among the 18-49s and 16.9 million viewers.

As for the rest of the night on the Big 4 and the CW, Fox’s The Simpsons (1.6/7) and Bob’s Burgers (1.2/5) both bopped up from last week because of strong NFL Overrun (4.2/18). Family Guy (1.1/5) and REL (0.6/3) stayed steady.

The CW’s Supergirl (0.3/1) and Charmed (0.3/1) were exactly the same as their November 11 airings.

On the executive shaken up ABC, America’s Funniest Home Videos (0.8/3) and Dancing With The Stars: Junior (0.7/3) were the same as last week and up a tenth respectively. An original Shark Tank (0.8/3) at 9 PM matched a season demo high. In a harsh ratings justice, a repeat (0.6/3) of the entrepreneur competition series at 10 PM was up 100% in the demo from the last Sunday showing of the now exiled to die The Alec Baldwin Show on November 4.

A delayed new 60 Minutes (1.0/5) on CBS was down 50% from last week’s football fueled show while God Friended Me (0.8/3) dropped 20%. NCIS: Los Angeles (0.8/3) and Madam Secretary (0.6/3) were unchanged from a week ago.