Damian Kavanagh, who is Controller of BBC Three, has been named Managing Director of Peaky Blinders co-producer Tiger Aspect.

He leaves the BBC after four years in charge of the youth-skewing broadcaster, which was moved online in 2016. This follows the departure of Ben Cavey to Netflix‘s comedy team in LA earlier this month.

Kavanagh reports to Endemol Shine UK CEO, Richard Johnston and will be responsible for the creative and strategic direction of the company, which also makes Netflix’s Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father and Sky’s Curfew.

He has been with the BBC since 1994, holding various roles in BBC Daytime, BBC One, acting Controller of BBC Three and Controller of CBBC. He was also briefly Head of Features and Factual Formats at rival Channel 4.

Johnston said, “Tiger Aspect is a unique business, a genuinely multi genre company with a thriving slate including global scripted hits, innovative new comedy and entertainment and multi-award winning kids and animation. Damian is a brilliant creative leader who has taken BBC Three from strength to strength and I can’t think of anyone more suited to take Tiger Aspect to the next level.”

Kavanagh added, “I’ve had a wonderful time at BBC Three growing the channel as a digital youth brand and commissioning numerous hit shows loved by audiences and critics alike but feel that the chance to lead a company like Tiger Aspect with its brilliant diverse slate of programming is a rare opportunity that I simply couldn’t let pass. I’m looking forward to working with Richard and the fantastically talented creative teams at Tiger to build on the existing broad portfolio of hit shows and grow the business further.”