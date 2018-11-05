EXCLUSIVE: Unannounced, the fledgling distribution label of former Works UK CEO Laurence Gornall, has picked up UK rights to the S. Craig Zahler-scripted comedy horror Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich.

The reimagining of the 1989 cult film, in which all hell breaks loose when a strange force animates the puppets up for auction at a convention, was written by Zahler (Bone Tomahawk), co-directed by Sonny Laguna and Tommy Wiklund (We Are Monsters), and produced by Dallas Sonnier (Bone Tomahawk).

Pic debuted stateside earlier this year at the Overbrook festival and had its UK premiere at Frightfest, which was attended by star Barbara Crampton. Udo Kier, Thomas Lennon, Jenny Pellicer, Nelson Franklin, Charlyne Yi and Michael Pare also star.

Unannounced, which struck the deal with Cinestate, is planning a multiple-city UK theatrical release in Q2, 2019 and will present the film under the Fangoria banner, which was recently acquired by Cinestate’s Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk. It will mark Gornall’s first theatrical release under his new banner. The UK exec worked with Sonnier and Zahler as UK distributor of their breakout hit Bone Tomahawk. Zahler’s directorial debut shifted an excellent 100,000 physical units in the territory.

“Unannounced is very pleased to be presenting this genuinely depraved film to horrified UK public and delighted to be continuing a relationship with Craig and Dallas that started so auspiciously with the smash success of Bone Tomahawk,” Gornall said.