Martin Donovan, Kacey Rohl and Amber Anderson have been set to star in Baldy, an indie drama written and directed by Toronto-based Amy George and The Oxbow Incident duo Calvin Thomas and Yonah Lewis. The movie, from Film Forge Productions and Lisa Pictures in association with Babe Nation Films, is now shooting in Toronto and Hamilton, Ontario.

The plot centers on a popular yet desperate university dance major (Rohl) who is faking cancer. Through her counterfeit fundraising, she has become a campus celebrity and found the community she always dreamed of: a close-knit group of friends and a passionate relationship with her girlfriend (Anderson). After applying for an academic scholarship, she learns she has one week to present medical records proving she has cancer or else she won’t receive the funding. Over the course of five days, she struggles to keep her lie hidden in order to defraud friends, family and strangers. Connor Jessup co-stars.

Film Forge’s Karen Harnisch, Babe Nation Films’ Katie Bird Nolan and Lindsay Tapscott are producers with Thomas and Lewis. Christina Piovesan of First Generation Films, Greg Stewart of Istic Illic Pictures, and Sumit Ajwani and Jonathan Pottins of Makers are executive producers. Telefilm Canada, the Harold Greenburg Fund, the Canada Council for the Arts and Urban Post helped with financing.

Rohl is repped by Gersh and Pacific Artists Management, and Anderson is repped by Management 360 and Curtis Brown Group. Donovan is repped by Buchwald and GGA. Jessup is repped by ICM Partners and GGA.