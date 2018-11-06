CBS is developing Bait & Tackle, a multi-camera comedy from Stuck In the Middle co-creator/executive producer Linda Figueiredo, Johnny Galecki’s Alcide Bava Productions and Warner Bros. TV where Alcide Brava is based.

Galecki is executive producing Bait & Tackle alongside Alcide Bava’s new VP, Holly Brown. She replaced Andrew Haas.

Written/executive produced by Figueiredo, Bait & Tackle revolves around three adult siblings who must step up to run the family business—a small town bait & tackle shop—when the family patriarch retires.

Brown comes to Alcide Bava with fifteen years of experience working in television and film, having most recently served as producer on Cruise, written and directed by Robert Siegel. She was previously VP of Development at Jeremy Renner’s production company The Combine, where she oversaw the development of their feature and television slate including Kill the Messenger, The Throwaways and The Founder which she served as executive producer on. Prior to that she was an executive at Will Smith’s Overbrook Entertainment, working on projects including I Am Legend, Hancock, and The Secret Life Of Bees.

Alcide Bava landed its fierst series order at CBS for comedy Living Biblically. Galecki currently stars in the final season of the network’s hit comedy The Big Bang Theory and recently reprised his Roseanne role on ABC’s The Conners.

Figueiredo’s series credits also include 2 Broke Girls, Last Man Standing and Rules of Engagement.