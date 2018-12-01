EXCLUSIVE: Lindsey Weber is moving from Bad Robot to Amazon Studios, where she will become a producer of television content. Weber is Bad Robot’s head of film and has spent the past decade with J.J. Abrams.

Bad Robot confirmed her exit. It seems clear that Weber is held in very high regard there, even though she is exiting.

“Lindsey Weber is the personification or raw talent, brilliantly hard work and tireless dedication,” Abrams said in a statement. “Being in the creative trenches with her for over a decade has felt less like work and more like fun. I am so looking forward to see what she creates next and will be cheering for her every inevitable success.”

At Bad Robot, Weber’s producing credits include Star Trek Beyond, Overlord, Morning Glory, and 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Cloverfield Paradox.