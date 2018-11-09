The fast-moving Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura County that has made its way to the Pacific Ocean has damaged the Agoura Hills mansion that hosts the production shoots for ABC’s The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. The 9,000-square-foot house has hosted the ABC reality series since 2007.

Neither series is currently in production at the home, according to show producer Warner Bros TV, which said executive producer Bennett Graebner earlier confirmed the back patio is burning and flames are moving towards the house. WBTV said he was unreachable had no further information.

Mike Fleiss, the creator and executive producer of both series, tweeted this morning:

The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion was built by Marshall Haraden in 2004. He lives there with his family but leaves twice a year for 42 days each time while the show is in production, according to a profile on the home last year on NBC’s Today. It also has hosted commercial shoots as well as scenes from CBS’ Quantico.

The news comes as another Agoura Hills property, Paramount Ranch’s Western Town, a film and TV production location since the 1920s, was also destroyed by the Woolsey Fire, which has now grown past 14,000 acres with no containment.