Aziz Ansari is slowly — and maybe cautiously — coming back into the spotlight. The Master of None star and co-creator took to his social media handles to announce that he is going on tour. The new stand-up tour called “Road to Nowhere” is the first tour after Ansari was accused of sexual misconduct earlier this year.

“New tour dates for 2019. On sale this week. Click here for cities. See ya on the road ding dongs,” he tweeted Tuesday. He also posted the news on his Instagram and website. The tour will kick-off in Boston February 6, 2019 and then conclude in New York in May, hitting nearly 30 cities along the way including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Seattle, Memphis, and Vancouver.

In January, an article posted on the website Babe quoted a 23-year-old woman who said she had been coerced by Ansari into having sex following a dinner date. The article drew divisive responses and debate, with some, like HLN Ashleigh Banfield, describing the encounter as a mere “bad date” where others saw sexual misconduct. Said Samantha Bee, “If you say you’re a feminist, then f*ck like a feminist. And if you don’t want to do that, then take off your f*cking pin because we are not your accessories.”

Ansari responded to the article and said he was “surprised and concerned” by the woman’s allegations. “I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said,” he wrote. “I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.”

He has since been keeping a low profile since a story came out, but has been slowly emerging into the public eye. He’s recently been spotted doing stand-up sets at the Comedy Cellar in New York — the same comedy club where Louis C.K., who also accused of sexual misconduct has been doing multiple sets.