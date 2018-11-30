EXCLUSIVE: Avan Jogia has signed on to the Ruben Fleischer-helmed Zombieland 2, joining original stars Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin as well as franchise newbie Zoey Deutch in the sequel from Sony Pictures.

Jogia will play Berkeley, who is the epitome of the bad boy musician that you would hate for your daughter to fall in love with.

The plot: Through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, the Zombie slayers must face off against many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

Gavin Polone is the producer. Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese penned the script and will serve as exec producers. The film will bow October 2019.

This isn’t Jogia’s only apocalyptic project. The Victorious alum also stars in the upcoming comedy series, Now Apocalypse at Starz. Repped by ICM, LINK Entertainment, The Characters Agency, Jill Fritzo PR, and Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Jogia will next be seen opposite Samuel L Jackson in the Shaft reboot at New Line.