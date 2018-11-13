Authentic Talent & Literary Management is ramping up its digital team, adding a trio of executive-level hires as it looks to bolster the positioning of the management and production company’s roster of writers, producers, directors and talent with brands to create content.

The move to add Amron Lopez, Victoria Bachan and Brian Sokolik comes after Authentic struck a partnership agreement with indie studio Propagate Content with a focus on developing and producing scripted drama for network, premium cable and streaming services, as well as non-scripted TV series. Under terms of that deal, unveiled last month, Ben Silverman and Howard T Owens’ Propagate will finance the slate, which will be overseen by Authentic’s new head of production Galt Niederhoffer.

The newly hired trio have joined the digital division at Authentic established by former WME and Big Frame exec Rana Zand, who oversees the division and facilitates digital and social media opportunities for Authentic’s roster.

Lopez, who worked at Big Frame as a manager after getting his start at CAA, will balance brands and talent with a focus on the Asian market and its correlation to Hollywood. Bachan, who haw worked with brands like Planet Fitness, Nike, ASOS, Chevy, Google, HP and Dominos, will focus on brand partnerships for talent, live events and multi-media outlets. Sokolik, who has worked at 3 Arts, Lineage Interactive and Fullscreen Media, will focus on work with multi-hyphenate creators that balances development and production opportunities.

“As our business has dramatically grown, we’ve seen the huge opportunities available in the digital space, both for our existing clients and for creative talent who are native to new media,” said Authentic founder and CEO Jon Rubinstein. “Rana, Amron, Victoria, and Brian are proven leaders in the digital media field, and they’ve already begun to establish our leadership in that space.”