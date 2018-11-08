Austin’s ATX Television Festival, set for June 6-9, 2019, has announced its first round of panels, including a Blumhouse Television event, a “Cancelled-Too-Soon” retrospective of Men in Trees and a conversation with the presidents of various industry guilds.
Panels announced today for the eighth annual festival include:
- A “Presidents of the Guilds” panel, featuring a discussion with Gabrielle Carteris, president, SAG-AFTRA; David A. Goodman, president, WGAW; and Thomas Schlamme, president, DGA. The panel is being billed as the first time the union and guild leaders are to appear on a single stage;
- “The House that Horror Built: Inside Blumhouse Television,” a case study of the company’s journey from go-to producer of low-budget horror hits to a multi-genre, consumer-facing studio with a growing presence in TV. Panelists, with additions to be announced, include Blumhouse Television co-presidents Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold;
- The festival’s “Inside the Writers Room” series will continue with Starz’s Vida, featuring creator/showrunner Tanya Saracho along with the series’ all-Latinx writers;
- Cancelled-Too-Soon dramedy Men In Trees will host a retrospective with creator/showrunner Jenny Bicks, writer/co-EP Anna Fricke, writer/producer Chris Dingess, producer Antonia Ellis, and cast members James Tupper, Emily Bergl, Suleka Mathew, Cynthia Stevenson, and Lauren Tom. Additional panelists will be announced at a later date;
- “Let’s Talk about Sex (Scenes),” an honest discussion about empowering both writers and actors, and improving safe “sex” practices behind the camera. The panel will be moderated by ATX Advisory Board member Glen Mazzara (The Shield), with Vida creator/showrunner Tanya Saracho, and Animal Kingdom actor Nicki Micheaux confirmed to participate. Additional panelists will be announced;
- Individual panelists confirmed to take part in the festival include Beatrice Springborn, Hulu’s Vice President, Content Development; Jessica Rhoades, EP, Sharp Objects, The Affair, and Principal, Pacesetter; ATX Advisory Board member Kyle Killen, EP/showrunner of Showtime’s upcoming Halo series; and Mauricio Mota and Katie Elmore Mota, EPs, East Los High and Co-Presidents of Wise Entertainment. Additional individual panelists will be announced at a later time.