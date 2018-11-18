So far, this November is comparatively slower vs. last year’s somewhat more turbo-charged specialty field, coming from the likes of Lady Bird, Call Me By Your Name and others.

Over the weekend, CBS Films’ At Eternity’s Gate led the pack of limited release newcomers. The Julian Schnabel-directed title from CBS Films, starring Willem Dafoe, grossed $92K from four locations, averaging $23K, the weekend’s highest per theater average.

Universal release Green Book with Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali appeared in 25 theaters Friday to a timid showing. The title grossed $313K, averaging $12,520. Among other openers, China Lion bowed A Cool Fish with 15 runs for $65K ($4,333 average), while Cohen Media Group historical doc Shoah: Four Sisters by the late French filmmaker Claude Lanzmann had a single location, grossing $897.

For its second frame, The Orchard added nine theaters for Argentina’s El Angel, grossing $20,848 in 11 locations ($1,895 PTA). China Lion added five runs for Last Letter in its second outing, taking in $37K in 23 theaters ($1,608 average) Friday to Sunday.

Focus Features jumped Boy Erased by Joel Edgerton to 409 theaters, grossing $1.28M ($3,134 average) and Fox Searchlight brought Can You Ever Forgive Me? to its widest point at 555 locations, crossing $5M from a weekend take of $880K. National Geographic Documentary Film doc Free Solo is closing in on $9M, grossing $491,825 is 187 theaters in its 8th weekend. And Bleecker Street’s Colette went over $5M this past week.

NEW RELEASES

A Cool Fish (China Lion) NEW [15 Theaters] Weekend $65,000, Average $4,333

Green Book (Universal) NEW [25 Theaters] Weekend $313,000, Average $12,520

At Eternity’s Gate (CBS Films) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $92,000, Average $23,000

Shoah: Four Sisters (Cohen Media Group) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $897

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

El Angel (The Orchard) Week 2 [11 Theaters] Weekend $20,848, Average $1,895, Cume $52,871

Last Letter (China Lion) Week 2 [23 Theaters] Weekend $37,000, Average $1,608, Cume $155,025

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Bodied (Neon) Week 3 [3 Theaters] Weekend $1,277, Average $426, Cume $112,734

Boy Erased (Focus Features) Week 3 [409 Theaters] Weekend $1,280,000, Average $3,134, Cume $2,632,000

Maria By Callas (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3 [29 Theaters] Weekend $110,507, Average $3,811, Cume $484,009

Border (Neon) Week 4 [30 Theaters] Weekend $55,001, Average $1,833, Cume $337,261

Burning (Well Go USA) Week 4 [25 Theaters] Weekend $65,000, Average $2,600, Cume $300,954

Suspiria (Amazon Studios) Week 4 [53 Theaters] Weekend $93,950, Average $1,773, Cume $2,234,330

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight) Week 5 [555 Theaters] Weekend $880,000, Average $1,586, Cume $5,058,185

Mid90s (A24) Week 5 [84 Theaters] Weekend $125,000, Average $1,488, Cume $7,159,255

What They Had (Bleecker Street) Week 5 [24 Theaters] Weekend $10,326, Average $430, Cume $254,061

Wildlife (IFC Films) Week 5 [98 Theaters] Weekend $65,612, Average $670, Cume $728,585

Beautiful Boy (Amazon Studios) Week 6 [558 Theaters] Weekend $587,016, Average $1,052, Cume $6,406,018

The Great Buster: A Celebration (Cohen Media Group) Week 7 [5 Theaters] Weekend $1,271, Average $254, Cume $81,975

Free Solo (National Geographic Documentary Film/Greenwich Entertainment) Week 8 [187 Theaters] Weekend $491,825, Average $2,630, Cume $8,960,308

The Old Man & The Gun (Fox Searchlight) Week 8 [171 Theaters] Weekend $160,000, Average $936, Cume $10,610,793

Colette (Bleecker Street) Week 9 [86 Theaters] Weekend $51,522, Average $599, Cume $5,089,387

Tea With The Dames (Sundance Selects) Week 9 [24 Theater] Weekend $18,721, Average $780, Cume $811,154

The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 14 [25 Theaters] Weekend $18,103, Average $724, Cume $7,773,121