So far, this November is comparatively slower vs. last year’s somewhat more turbo-charged specialty field, coming from the likes of Lady Bird, Call Me By Your Name and others.
Over the weekend, CBS Films’ At Eternity’s Gate led the pack of limited release newcomers. The Julian Schnabel-directed title from CBS Films, starring Willem Dafoe, grossed $92K from four locations, averaging $23K, the weekend’s highest per theater average.
Universal release Green Book with Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali appeared in 25 theaters Friday to a timid showing. The title grossed $313K, averaging $12,520. Among other openers, China Lion bowed A Cool Fish with 15 runs for $65K ($4,333 average), while Cohen Media Group historical doc Shoah: Four Sisters by the late French filmmaker Claude Lanzmann had a single location, grossing $897.
For its second frame, The Orchard added nine theaters for Argentina’s El Angel, grossing $20,848 in 11 locations ($1,895 PTA). China Lion added five runs for Last Letter in its second outing, taking in $37K in 23 theaters ($1,608 average) Friday to Sunday.
Focus Features jumped Boy Erased by Joel Edgerton to 409 theaters, grossing $1.28M ($3,134 average) and Fox Searchlight brought Can You Ever Forgive Me? to its widest point at 555 locations, crossing $5M from a weekend take of $880K. National Geographic Documentary Film doc Free Solo is closing in on $9M, grossing $491,825 is 187 theaters in its 8th weekend. And Bleecker Street’s Colette went over $5M this past week.
NEW RELEASES
A Cool Fish (China Lion) NEW [15 Theaters] Weekend $65,000, Average $4,333
Green Book (Universal) NEW [25 Theaters] Weekend $313,000, Average $12,520
At Eternity’s Gate (CBS Films) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $92,000, Average $23,000
Shoah: Four Sisters (Cohen Media Group) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $897
RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND
El Angel (The Orchard) Week 2 [11 Theaters] Weekend $20,848, Average $1,895, Cume $52,871
Last Letter (China Lion) Week 2 [23 Theaters] Weekend $37,000, Average $1,608, Cume $155,025
HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS
Bodied (Neon) Week 3 [3 Theaters] Weekend $1,277, Average $426, Cume $112,734
Boy Erased (Focus Features) Week 3 [409 Theaters] Weekend $1,280,000, Average $3,134, Cume $2,632,000
Maria By Callas (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 3 [29 Theaters] Weekend $110,507, Average $3,811, Cume $484,009
Border (Neon) Week 4 [30 Theaters] Weekend $55,001, Average $1,833, Cume $337,261
Burning (Well Go USA) Week 4 [25 Theaters] Weekend $65,000, Average $2,600, Cume $300,954
Suspiria (Amazon Studios) Week 4 [53 Theaters] Weekend $93,950, Average $1,773, Cume $2,234,330
Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Fox Searchlight) Week 5 [555 Theaters] Weekend $880,000, Average $1,586, Cume $5,058,185
Mid90s (A24) Week 5 [84 Theaters] Weekend $125,000, Average $1,488, Cume $7,159,255
What They Had (Bleecker Street) Week 5 [24 Theaters] Weekend $10,326, Average $430, Cume $254,061
Wildlife (IFC Films) Week 5 [98 Theaters] Weekend $65,612, Average $670, Cume $728,585
Beautiful Boy (Amazon Studios) Week 6 [558 Theaters] Weekend $587,016, Average $1,052, Cume $6,406,018
The Great Buster: A Celebration (Cohen Media Group) Week 7 [5 Theaters] Weekend $1,271, Average $254, Cume $81,975
Free Solo (National Geographic Documentary Film/Greenwich Entertainment) Week 8 [187 Theaters] Weekend $491,825, Average $2,630, Cume $8,960,308
The Old Man & The Gun (Fox Searchlight) Week 8 [171 Theaters] Weekend $160,000, Average $936, Cume $10,610,793
Colette (Bleecker Street) Week 9 [86 Theaters] Weekend $51,522, Average $599, Cume $5,089,387
Tea With The Dames (Sundance Selects) Week 9 [24 Theater] Weekend $18,721, Average $780, Cume $811,154
The Wife (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 14 [25 Theaters] Weekend $18,103, Average $724, Cume $7,773,121