Acclaimed Japanese drama Shoplifters took home the best film prize at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards which were held in Brisbane, Australia on Thursday night.

Auteur filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda’s film, about a family of small-time crooks who take in a child they find outside in the cold, previously won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Jury Grand Prize went to Lee Chang-dong’s well-received drama Burning, while best director went to Nadine Labaki for Capernaum. Acting prizes were awarded to India’s Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Manto and to China’s Zhao Tao for Ash Is Purest White.

The awards are open to 70 countries containing 4.5B people. A total of 46 films from 22 territories received APSA nominations.

Select winners:

Best Feature Film

Shoplifters (Japan)

Kore-eda Hirokazu, Matsuzaki Kaoru, Yose Akihiko, Taguchi Hijiri

Jury Grand Prize

Burning (South Korea)

Lee Joon-dong, Lee Chang-dong

Achievement In Directing

Nadine Labaki for Capernaum (Lebanon)

Special Mention For Achievement In Directing

Ivan Ayr for Soni (India)

Best Screenplay

Dan Kleinman, Sameh Zoabi for Tel Aviv On Fire (Israel, Belgium, France, Luxembourg)

Achievement In Cinematography

Hideho Urata for A Land Imagined (Singapore, France, Netherlands)

Best Performance By An Actor

Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Manto (India)

Best Performance By An Actress

Zhao Tao for Ash Is Purest White (China, France)

Best Original Score

Hildur Gudnadottir, Johann Johannsson for Mary Magdalene (Australia, U.K.)

Best Youth Feature Film

The Pigeon Banu Savici, Mesut Ulutas (Turkey)

Best Animated Feature Film

Rezo (Russia) Leo Gabriadze, Timur Bekmambetov

Best Documentary Feature Film

Gurrumul (Australia) Paul Damien Williams, Shannon Swan

Young Cinema Award

Yeo Siew Hua for A Land Imagined (Singapore, France, Netherlands)

FIAPF Award for Achievement in Film in the Asia Pacific Region

Nandita Das (India)