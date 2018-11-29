Acclaimed Japanese drama Shoplifters took home the best film prize at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards which were held in Brisbane, Australia on Thursday night.
Auteur filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda’s film, about a family of small-time crooks who take in a child they find outside in the cold, previously won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival.
The Jury Grand Prize went to Lee Chang-dong’s well-received drama Burning, while best director went to Nadine Labaki for Capernaum. Acting prizes were awarded to India’s Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Manto and to China’s Zhao Tao for Ash Is Purest White.
The awards are open to 70 countries containing 4.5B people. A total of 46 films from 22 territories received APSA nominations.
Select winners:
Best Feature Film
Shoplifters (Japan)
Kore-eda Hirokazu, Matsuzaki Kaoru, Yose Akihiko, Taguchi Hijiri
Jury Grand Prize
Burning (South Korea)
Lee Joon-dong, Lee Chang-dong
Achievement In Directing
Nadine Labaki for Capernaum (Lebanon)
Special Mention For Achievement In Directing
Ivan Ayr for Soni (India)
Best Screenplay
Dan Kleinman, Sameh Zoabi for Tel Aviv On Fire (Israel, Belgium, France, Luxembourg)
Achievement In Cinematography
Hideho Urata for A Land Imagined (Singapore, France, Netherlands)
Best Performance By An Actor
Nawazuddin Siddiqui for Manto (India)
Best Performance By An Actress
Zhao Tao for Ash Is Purest White (China, France)
Best Original Score
Hildur Gudnadottir, Johann Johannsson for Mary Magdalene (Australia, U.K.)
Best Youth Feature Film
The Pigeon Banu Savici, Mesut Ulutas (Turkey)
Best Animated Feature Film
Rezo (Russia) Leo Gabriadze, Timur Bekmambetov
Best Documentary Feature Film
Gurrumul (Australia) Paul Damien Williams, Shannon Swan
Young Cinema Award
Yeo Siew Hua for A Land Imagined (Singapore, France, Netherlands)
FIAPF Award for Achievement in Film in the Asia Pacific Region
Nandita Das (India)