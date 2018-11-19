EXCLUSIVE: Ashley Greene has been added to the robust, all-star cast of the Jay Roach’s yet-to-be-titled Fox News project about the women who fought against network boss Roger Ailes and his toxic male culture. Greene is set to play former Fox & Friends host Abby Huntsman.

Penned by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Charles Randolph (The Big Short), the Twilight alum joins a roster of actors who will step into the roles of other players in the Fox News Channel universe. John Lithgow takes the role of Ailes, Nicole Kidman will play Gretchen Carlson, Margot Robbie will portray producer Kayla Pospisil and Charlize Theron will appear as Megyn Kelly. Allison Janney will play trailblazing feminist lawyer Susan Estrich.

The film will also feature Kate McKinnon, Mark Duplass, and Alice Eve. Elisabeth Rohm and Spencer Garrett will appear as Fox News hosts Martha MacCallum and Sean Hannity respectively. Alanna Ubach will play Fox News host Jeanine Pirro.

Huntsman, daughter of U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Hunstman, joined Fox News as a reporter in 2015 and went on to co-host Fox & Friends Weekend a year later. She exited her post at Fox & Friends to join The View earlier this year, giving the daytime talk show a second conservative host to keep Meghan McCain company.

BRON Studios is co-financing the production which is already shooting and Lionsgate is finalizing their domestic deal to distribute and co-finance; the studio is already selling foreign on the pic as Deadline exclusively reported from AFM. The project was originally set up at Annapurna.

Greene is known for her role in the Twilight blockbuster franchise adapted from the popular YA novels. Her other credits include CBGB, James Franco’s In Dubious Battle as well as the DirecTV drama Rogue.

She is repped by Gersh and Management 360.